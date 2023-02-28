“Brown Eyes Baby” and “Wild Hearts” are the building blocks for Keith Urban’s next album

Nathan Congleton/NBC

When Keith Urban discovered “Wild Hearts,” it unexpectedly became one of the building blocks for his 12th studio album. That’s because the top five hit isn’t on his current album, The Speed of Now Part 1, and at the time, the record hadn’t even been out a year.

The Australian superstar followed that with another non-album single, his current hit, “Brown Eyes Baby.” Together, the two songs formed the basis for what’s next.

“‘Wild Hearts’ is the first single, ‘Brown Eyes Baby’ is the second single,” Keith says of what’s to come. “There is somewhat of a thematic, creative context that I started to find songs all coming towards what will be this next project.”

Ultimately, Keith’s next record is fueled by the ingenuity of Music City.

“Nashville is an incredibly creative community and I’ve had the opportunity to travel everywhere and write with all kinds of people and work with different people all over the, really all over the world,” Keith points out. “And I’ve been so heartened to remember how much insane talent is here in Nashville: writers, engineers, players, producers, etc.”

“So there was a concerted effort on my part to look and find these songs that all came together with all of that criteria. That’s somewhat of the common thread that’s coming in this next album,” he reveals.

So far, we don’t have any indication when Keith’s next offering will arrive.

