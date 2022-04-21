Brothers Osborne’s TJ Osborne is a Grand Marshal in this year’s Nashville Pride Parade

TJ Osborne, one half of the sibling duo Brothers Osborne, is one of the Grand Marshals in this year’s Nashville Pride Parade.

He’ll share the role with Leslie Jordan, who recently starred in the music video for Brothers Osborne’s “I’m Not for Everyone,” as well as Greg Cason — who’s held board positions on an array of LGBTQ+ Nashville organizations — and Alberta Hardison, whose activism work with the HIV community dates back to 1998.

TJ came out as gay in early 2021 and, in so doing, became the first openly gay act signed to a major country label. Subsequently, Brothers Osborne put out their song “Younger Me,” which they wrote in part as a reflection on TJ’s experience of growing up and moving into an industry that he never thought would accept him.

The Nashville Pride Parade will be held on June 25. It’s free to attend.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.