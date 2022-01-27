Brothers Osborne’s John Osborne opens up about the bout with depression that “hospitalized” him in 2019

ABC

After Brothers Osborne’s TJ Osborne came out as gay in early 2021 — becoming the first country artist signed to a major label to do so — the support he received help propel the duo towards releasing their song, “Younger Me.”

A reflection on the challenges of becoming comfortable with yourself, the song touched on TJ’s experience with navigating his sexuality. But the song was just as important to his brother and band mate John, the pair tell ABC’s Nightline in a new interview.

John, who has publicly discussed his battles with depression and anxiety, shared that for him, the song speaks to a bout of mental health challenges in late 2019 that nearly cost him his life.

“What were the lows like for me? I mean, in full disclosure, the lows were suicide,” John explains. “I went through a very serious bout of it at the end of 2019 which actually hospitalized me.”

One of the things that helped him surmount that difficult time, he says, was sharing his experiences, both in his songs and with the Brothers Osborne’s fan base.

“One of the biggest things that I have done for myself over the past year and a half is talk about it,” he reflects.

While there might be different meanings behind “Younger Me,” the two brothers feel an equally deep, personal connection to the song.

“Every line and syllable of that song applies to my story just as much as TJ’s,” John says.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide, or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 [TALK] for free confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Even if it feels like it, you are not alone.

