Brothers Osborne’s John Osborne on how music helps his mental health: “It allows me to express myself”

ABC

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and for Brothers Osborne’s John Osborne, that’s personal. He has previously discussed his battles with depression and anxiety, saying that he went through a difficult period of depression and suicidal ideation in late 2019 that led to a hospitalization.

In partnership with ACM Lifting Lives, John talks about how he maintains his mental health and how music plays into that.

“I learned to be OK with not being OK,” he reflects. “Being OK with not being OK is just being patient with how you feel.”

Stepping onstage with his guitar and playing music for his fans is an outlet, John continues, that can help him keep his mental health stable. “It allows me to express myself — musically, but it [also] gets all of the feelings that I have inside out.”

And as a listener? John says that he doesn’t typically dance, but there’s one pop star who he likes to jam out to every now and again.

“I’m a wretched dancer, but if I’m alone and someone plays Dua Lipa, I might shake my butt a little bit,” he jokes.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 [TALK] for free confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Even if it feels like it, you are not alone.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.