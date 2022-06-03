Brothers Osborne + Old Dominion in, Alan Jackson out on the CMA Fest main stage lineup

ABC

Just days before CMA Fest returns to Nashville, more performers have been added to the festival’s already massive lineup.

Brothers Osborne and Old Dominion will now take the main stage at Nissan Stadium during the four-day fest on a bill that includes opening acts like Randy Houser, Deana Carter and Shenandoah.

Nissan Stadium headliner Alan Jackson will no longer appear on the stage during the festival, which is set for June 9-12.

A number of performers have also been added to the Platform Stage at Nissan Stadium, including Maddie & Tae, Dylan Scott and Priscilla Block. Over on the CMA Close Up Stage, Russell Dickerson has been added to the bill on Thursday as the Artist of the Day at Fan Fair X.

