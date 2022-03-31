Brothers Osborne may be “friend zoned” at the Grammys for now, but they’re ready to take the next step

ABC

Perennial Grammy nominees Brothers Osborne may reliably get mentions each year, but they’ve yet to take home a trophy.

“We’re, like, in the friend zone, really, for the Grammys right now,” jokes band mate TJ Osborne. “I’m ready to take it home.”

“Well, we’re at first base,” adds John Osborne with a laugh.

All jokes aside, the Brothers are ready to change their status from Grammy nominees to Grammy winners at this weekend’s awards ceremony, where they’re up for Best Country Album and Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

A win would be particularly special in the Album category, the band mates agree. “That’s just what I’ve always — since I was a little kid, I’ve dreamed of getting to that place,” explains TJ.

“We just grew up listening to albums, you know?” John adds. “I feel like you can only say so much in a song, you can only say so much in a performance, but an album gives you the chance to tell a bigger story, really get in-depth about the narrative. And frankly, it’s just fun to make albums.”

The Brothers are quick to add that win or no win, their inclusion in the category keeps them motivated to move forward making albums, even though those longer bodies of work don’t necessarily always get recognition in other arenas.

“It does allow you to make a body of work and get recognized,” TJ acknowledges of the awards shows. “Because sometimes, in my opinion, some of the best albums don’t get a lot of attention on radio. So it does give it a moment for that to happen.”

The Grammy Awards will air on Sunday, April 3 on CBS.

