Brothers Osborne, Eric Church + more stars sign on for ‘Stoned Cold Country,’ a Rolling Stones tribute

Legendary rock act The Rolling Stones are celebrating their 60th anniversary as a band this year, and the country music community is taking notice.

Brothers Osborne, Eric Church and a slew of other stars have signed on for Stoned Cold Country, a new tribute album featuring country interpretations of some of the rock group’s biggest hits.

Elsewhere on the track list, Ashley McBryde performs “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” Maren Morris offers “Dead Flowers,” Little Big Town delivers a rendition of “Wild Horses,” and Lainey Wilson sings “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.”

Brooks & Dunn, Jimmie Allen, Zac Brown Band, Elle King, Steve Earle, Elvie Shane, Koe Wetzel, Marcus King and The War and Treaty round out the track list for Stoned Cold Country, which is due to drop in 2023.

Ahead of release day, fans can check out Brothers Osborne and The War and Treaty’s rendition of “It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll (But I Like It),” which will arrive on November 4.

