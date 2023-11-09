Brothers Osborne did not expect to win their CMA award

Brothers Osborne walked home with their sixth Vocal Duo of the Year win at this year’s CMA Awards.

While they’re grateful for another nod, the “Nobody’s Nobody” singers weren’t certain they’d snag this victory again.

“I did not expect us to win. I felt that way every single year, and it has always felt like it was this close to slipping away from us,” TJ tells the press backstage. “I don’t know if it feels that way for other artists, but I do think what happens to all of us in our heads is mostly not reality when we’re thinking about if we’re cool, if we’re still gonna be relevant.”

“It’s something that I think of regularly and I’m like, ‘I wonder if this is the last year that we get to feel like we’re on top of the world.’ And then it keeps happening,” he continues. “I think the thing I need to change is probably just wake up and realize that we’re gonna be here for a while, at least I hope, and probably get a better therapist.”

For John, it’s all about living in the present and being appreciative of every achievement.

“You really try to relish these moments that happen because some people are like, ‘Oh yeah, you did it again.’ It’s like, ‘No, this is our moment, this is our year,’ because at some point, it will pass, and you’ve got to relish it,” he says.

“There will be a time when we aren’t even nominated. There will be a time when we can’t even get in the damn building, and we’ll look back and wished we would have relished it more,” John adds. “So, I definitely don’t want to miss any of this.”

