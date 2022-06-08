Brothers Osborne celebrate Pride Month with a digital EP compiling four songs

ABC

Brothers Osborne have compiled four songs for a digital EP to celebrate Pride Month. The collection includes two fan-favorite love songs, the nostalgic “21 Summer” and “Pushing Up Daisies (Love Alive).”

Also on the track list is “I’m Not For Everyone,” the duo’s song celebrating diversity and the power of being yourself — even if that means you don’t fit in with the mainstream.

Rounding out the track list is “Younger Me,” the duo’s emotional message to their younger selves. They released the song in 2021, shortly after singer TJ Osborne came out as gay, becoming the first artist signed to a major country label to do so.

Revisiting older material has special power for TJ since he came out. He has said that “21 Summer” is more meaningful to him now, since it was based on a real-life breakup that he experienced, but couldn’t talk about, because no one knew he was gay at the time.

“To finally be able to play it and talk about that — there’s probably more depth to that song than people even realize,” TJ told ABC Audio back in February. “To be able to talk about that now, it feels like the shackles are off.”

You can pick up Brothers Osborne’s new EP at digital retailers.

