Brothers Osborne announce new album with “Sun Ain’t Even Gone Down Yet”

Courtesy of EMI Records Nashville

It’s a big day for Brothers Osborne.

The Grammy, ACM and CMA award-winning duo have announced their highly anticipated self-titled fourth album, Brothers Osborne, due out September 15.

“We’ve always had a lot of mystery intentionally around the things we have done, but with this album, we decided to be all in,” TJ Osborne shares. “And doing that reminded me of what it was like when I first started playing music, when it was an outlet for my angst or just a way to have fun.”

John Osborne adds, “Since our last record, we’ve been very forthcoming with who we are. By acknowledging TJ’s personal life and my mental-health struggles, we are more ourselves creatively and publicly than we’ve ever been.”

The duo also coupled their announcement with the release of a groovy, uptempo track, “Sun Ain’t Even Gone Down Yet.” It joins their current single “Nobody’s Nobody,” “Might As Well Be Me,” “Rollercoaster (Forever And A Day)” and “Goodbye’s Kickin’ In” as early previews of Brothers Osborne.

Brothers Osborne can be preordered now.

Here’s the track list for Brothers Osborne:

“Who Says You Can’t Have Everything”

“Nobody’s Nobody”

“Might As Well Be Me”

“Sun Ain’t Even Gone Down Yet”

“Goodbye’s Kickin’ In”

“Love You Too”

“New Bad Habit”

“We Ain’t Good At Breaking Up”

“Back Home”

“Ain’t Nobody Got Time For That”

“Rollercoaster (Forever And A Day)”

