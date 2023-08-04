Brett Young’s ‘Across The Sheets’ has arrived

Brett Young has released his long-awaited fourth album, Across The Sheets.

The eight-track record features Brett’s new single, “Dance With You,” the heartbreaking “Let Go Too Soon” and a cover of Tim McGraw‘s classic hit “Don’t Take The Girl.”

“I really dug deep while writing this record. Across The Sheets is by far the most adventurous I’ve ever gotten thematically and lyrically,” Brett shares on Instagram.

“I went into this with the goal of putting out ‘a little bit of something for everyone’ and to pull back the curtain and continue to be vulnerable so people could see and know more of my life through my music,” he explains. “I hope more than anything that is what comes across.”

Brett’s currently opening for Sam Hunt on Sam’s Summer on the Outskirts Tour. His headlining Dance With You Tour kicks off September 14 in Pennsylvania.

For a full list of Brett’s tour dates, visit brettyoungmusic.com.

Here’s the Dance With You track list:

“Dance With You”

“Let Go Too Soon”

“Back To Jesus”

“Uncomfortable”

“Love Goes On”

“I Did This To Me”

“You Ain’t Here to Kiss Me (2022)”

“Don’t Take The Girl”

