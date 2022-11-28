Brett Young counts down to 2023 headlining trek, 5, Tour, 3, 2, 1

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Brett Young has unveiled a series of headlining dates for spring 2023. Billed as the 5, Tour, 3, 2, 1 tour, the trek kicks off in Columbus, Ohio, on March 30.

Over the next couple of months, Brett will hit 17 cities, wrapping in late May with a stop in Los Angeles. It’s possible he might add more dates, as he invited fan suggestions for more stops when he announced his new tour.

“Any cities we missed? Drop it in the comments below,” Brett wrote. “See y’all soon!”

Morgan Evans is joining Brett on all the dates of the 5, Tour, 3, 2, 1 tour, and Ashley Cooke is rounding out the bill for all but one show. Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 2, at 10 a.m. local time.