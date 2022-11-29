Brett Eldredge explains why he gives back during the holidays: “There are people that are just trying to get by”

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Country’s very own “Mr. Christmas” is back with his annual Glow Tour this holiday season, but that’s not all: Brett Eldredge has also got a line of Minted holiday cards and gifts available for fans to shop this year.

The festive new line is about more than just getting into the holiday spirit. It’s also Brett’s way of giving back: 20% of the proceeds will be donated to the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville.

The singer tells People that giving back, especially during the holiday season, has been instilled in him from a young age.

“Growing up, I used to do the food pantry in my hometown and it just kind of stuck with me that there are people that are just trying to get by at this time,” he explains. “And if you can lend a helping hand, it’s so, so powerful.”

He adds, “Knowing that if you just help one person, that’s a major thing — I want to do that for many years to come.”

Meanwhile, in music news, Brett’s Glow Tour kicked off in Nashville with three consecutive sold-out nights at the Ryman Auditorium. You can also catch him bringing holiday cheer to New York City on Wednesday, as he is participating in NBC’s Christmas at Rockefeller Center special.