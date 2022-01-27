Breland’s glad he didn’t know Dierks Bentley’s “Beers on Me” was going to be a single when he wrote his verse

Breland’s got his first-ever country radio single — not to mention, his first-ever top-twenty and rising hit — in the form of “Beers on Me,” his Dierks Bentley-led collaboration that also includes Hardy.

Dierks, Hardy and a few other co-writers penned the song at a writing retreat in Colorado, but when Dierks asked Breland to be a part of it, the up-and-comer asked if he could add a verse of his own.

“I wanted to be able to add some of my own flavor to it, so I was really glad that they were cool with me trying to write my own thing,” Breland remembers. “And it came together really fast. It might have been, like, 10 minutes, 15 minutes or so.”

His verse was a hit with his duet partners, and “Beers on Me” became a big song for Dierks: He sent it to country radio, and borrowed its title for his tour.

But that day in the studio, when Breland asked to make changes to “Beers on Me,” he had no idea just how important the song was. Looking back on it, he says, that was a good thing.

“You know, I’ve never had a song at country radio before,” the singer points out. “So it was a really big opportunity for me. I’m glad I didn’t know that when I was writing the verse. Then I probably would’ve been second, third-guessing myself.”

Breland’s currently on the road with Russell Dickerson for the All Yours, All Night Tour, which kicked off on Tuesday in New York City.

