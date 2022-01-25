Breland says it’s a “really exciting time” to be in country music

ABC

Breland may be a newcomer on the country music scene, but he’s already making an impact with his breakthrough debut single, “My Truck,” and as featured artist on Dierks Bentley‘s hit, “Beers on Me.”

In a new mini-documentary, Nashville Hat Trick, Breland reflects on his place in country music, acknowledging how he’s breaking down barriers with his multi-genre sound.

“It’s a really exciting time. I feel like the flavor that I’m adding to country music is unique,” he describes. “There’s not a lot of people who are blending country with R&B, hip-hop, pop, gospel and other genres in the way that I’m doing it.”

In the two years since he arrived in Nashville, Breland has made his debut at the Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium and performed “Beers on Me” with Dierks and Hardy at the 2021 CMA Awards. The hit collaboration is currently climbing up the top 30 on country radio.

Breland is also gearing up to open for Russell Dickerson on his All Yours, All Night Tour, kicking off tonight in New York City and concluding with a show at the Ryman on March 25.

