Brantley Gilbert’s wife and daughter co-star in his introspective “How to Talk to Girls” video

Brantley Gilbert enlisted two very special co-stars to act in his latest music video: His wife Amber and the couple’s young daughter, Braylen.

It’s an intimate, autobiographical peek into the country star’s family life, featuring shots of Brantley on the road joined backstage by Amber, followed by family scenes of little Braylen toddling around under her dad’s watchful eye.

Putting the spotlight on Amber and Braylen was fitting for this particular song, which was written with the two of them in mind. In the lyrics of “How to Talk to Girls,” Brantley confesses that he still can’t always find the right words to express his love for his wife and daughter.

“I’ve known Amber since we were kids. I’ve been married to her for six years now and I’m still in awe of her,” the singer comments. “Then my daughter came along, and I realized I still struggle to find the right words to say to the girls I love.”

The music video for “How to Talk to Girls” premiered this week.

