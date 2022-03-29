Brad Paisley will jet across the globe on 2022 World Tour

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for The Michael J. Fox Foundation

Brad Paisley is going on a World Tour.

The “This Is Country Music” singer will traverse across the globe for six months, making stops in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Australia, marking his first tour in that country.

The trek begins on May 27 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut, and the singer will spend the month of July across the pond performing at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, the SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland and more. He returns to the U.S. in August before jetting off to Australia and New Zealand where he’ll conclude the tour in Auckland, N.Z. on October 8.

Brad is bringing a team of opening acts with him that includes Scotty McCreery, Tenille Townes, Morgan Evans, Tracy Lawrence and Caylee Hammack. A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will go toward Brad and his wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley’s nonprofit, The Store, a free referral-based grocery store in Nashville.

Tickets go on sale April 1 and April 8 at 10 a.m. local time. Visit Brad’s website for a full list of dates.

