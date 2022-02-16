Bottoms up: Thomas Rhett adds a second tequila to his Dos Primos brand

ABC

Thomas Rhett is expanding his tequila business.

The singer’s Dos Primos tequila line now features a Reposado variant, an easy-to-drink libation made from 100 percent blue agave sourced from Los Altos and Jalisco, Mexico. The Reposado joins the Dos Primos Tequila Blanco, which rolled out in 2021.

Dos Primos is Spanish for “two cousins,” and the name is fitting: Thomas started his tequila line with his cousin, Jeff Worn. Adding the Reposado to their repertoire is something the two men have been hoping to do for a long time.

“When Jeff and I started the Dos Primos Tequila company four years ago, we knew we wanted to continue to expand our tequila family,” Thomas says. “…Similar to our original goal, we’ve worked hard to make [the Reposado] as versatile as possible, and seamlessly fit into any activity, regardless of the time of year.”

The new tequila variety will be available starting March 2022. For more information, visit the company’s website.

