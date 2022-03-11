Bobbie Nelson, sister to Willie Nelson and founding member of his Family Band, dead at 91

Gary Miller/Getty Images

Willie Nelson and his family are mourning the loss of his sister Bobbie Nelson, a pianist, singer and longtime member of the country star’s Family Band. She was 91 years old.

Bobbie died “peacefully and surrounded by her family” in the family’s home state of Texas, according to a statement on Willie’s Facebook page. No cause of death was given.

“Her elegance, grace, beauty and talent made this world a better place,” the statement continues. “She was the first member of Willie’s band, as his pianist and singer. Our hearts are broken and she will be deeply missed. But we are so lucky to have had her in our lives.”

A staple of Willie’s Family Band since 1972, Bobbie most recently appeared on the 2021 album The Willie Nelson Family, a collaborative project between the country legend, his sister and his children.

She also collaborated with her brother on a joint memoir called Me and Sister Bobbie: True Tales of the Family Band, which came out in 2020.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.