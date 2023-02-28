‘Bluebird Days’ take wing for Jordan Davis, scoring best debut ever

MCA Nashville

These certainly are turning out to be Bluebird Days for Jordan Davis.

The Louisiana native debuts at #3 on Billboard‘s Top Country Albums ranking with his new record, marking his highest showing ever on the list. The “World Spins Around” hitmaker moved 19,000 units during its first week.

Morgan Wallen hangs on at #1 with his seemingly unstoppable Dangerous: The Double Album, while newcomer Zach Bryan lands at #2 with American Heartbreak.

Over on the all-genre Billboard 200, Jordan emerges at #19, his best showing there, as well.

