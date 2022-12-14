Blake Shelton would be “honored” to return to ‘The Voice’ to be a mentor for Team Gwen

Trae Patton/NBC

Blake Shelton is set to exit NBC’s The Voice after next season, but that doesn’t mean he won’t make a return visit or two.

The show wrapped its 22nd season Tuesday night, with Blake going head to head against fellow coaches John Legend, Camila Cabello and Gwen Stefani — Stefani, of course, is now his wife after they met on a prior season of the show.

The next season of The Voice is Blake’s last, and Gwen won’t be on the show next season — meaning the season 22 finale was the last time they’ll be coaches together.

But that doesn’t mean their work together on The Voice is entirely finished. The country star tells ET Online that he wouldn’t mind being the celebrity mentor to Team Gwen on a future season.

“Oh my God, I’d be honored to be Gwen’s mentor,” he says. “Whatever she tells me to do, I’m gonna do.”

Blake also says he hopes his superstar wife will be back as coach in future seasons “for the sake of the show.” The prospect of never coaching alongside her again makes him a little sentimental.

“It is crazy to think of how the show changed my life,” he reflects. “I was so wrapped up in this that I didn’t even think about that, and now you’re trying to make me emotional!”

At the conclusion of the season 22 finale, Bryce Leatherwood, from Team Blake, was crowned the winner. The victory marks a record ninth win for Blake, who has been coaching every year since the show’s inception.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.