Blake Shelton surprised on stage by wife Gwen Stefani — and a birthday cake

Blake Shelton‘s birthday consisted of two of his favorite things: his wife, Gwen Stefani, and country music.

Blake was headlining Country Summer Music Festival in Santa Rosa, CA on his 46th birthday, June 18, when his wife surprised him on stage with a cake. Gwen’s appearance sent the packed crowd into an excited uproar as she walked out with a chocolate frosting-covered cake in hand.

“Let’s do this!” she shouted into the mic, encouraging fans to show her husband some “birthday love.” She led them in a group sing-a-long of “Happy Birthday,” Blake laughing all the while before pretending to blow out the unlit candles on the cake.

“Thank y’all for all the birthday wishes this past weekend and for y’all who came out to party at Country Summer!!! What a damn time we had.. also.. I love you @gwenstefani!!!!” Blake raved on Twitter.

The famed The Voice coach also spent his birthday weekend performing back up for his wife when Gwen hopped on stage during his set to perform No Doubt’s smash hit “Don’t Speak,” with Blake playing guitar in the background.

