Blake Shelton might be less competitive on ‘The Voice’ now that he’s married to fellow coach Gwen Stefani

If you’re wondering whether Blake Shelton’s lost his fiery competitive spirit as a coach on The Voice now that he’s married to one of his fellow coaches, Gwen Stefani, the answer is … well, maybe.

Blake, Gwen and the rest of the Voice gang sat down with E! Insider ahead of the season premiere, and when asked whether he’s gone soft, Blake explained that he’s got to think twice now before coming after other coaches.

“You start to lose a little bit of your edge because she’s your weakness,” coach John Legend told Blake during the conversation, also saying that Gwen — who doesn’t claim to be that competitive of a person — is getting fierier in the new season.

But Blake has a different perspective: He’s actually less cautious about not offending Gwen now that they’re married, he says.

“I think it’s more competitive now because it’s a lot harder to break up when you’re married,” Blake points out. “We could have a huge fight about something that happens on The Voice, and be like, ‘Alright, we’re not gonna get divorced over this.’”

The next season of The Voice premieres September 19 on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.

