Blake Shelton lends his voice to GoodNoise Tom Petty cover for a charitable cause

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Bud Light

Blake Shelton takes lead vocals on a new, all-star cover of Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down,” as part of an initiative celebrating the launch of philanthropic-driven music station GoodNoise.io.

The Eagles’ Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit join the country superstar on guitar and bass, while Guns N’ Roses’ Matt Sorum contributes drums to the performance. Also featured on the track are the musicians of Miraculous Love Kids, a nonprofit school that supports young women from Afghanistan who have faced violence and discrimination.

Proceeds from this single support Miraculous Love Kids’ continuing mission. GoodNoise.io adopts a “pay what you want” business model, so listeners can choose their donation amount — or donate nothing at all — when they listen to the song.

Miraculous Love Kids will continue to work with GoodNoise.io in soon-to-come endeavors, including an NFT project.