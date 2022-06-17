Blake Shelton is getting Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2023

Blake Shelton’s Hollywood celebrity status will be cemented next year, when he receives his very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The country superstar — who is also a coach on The Voice — is an honoree in the Recording category, along with Marc Anthony, Lenny Kravitz, the Jonas Brothers and many more.

The 2023 honorees by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce are receiving their stars under one of four categories: Recording, Television, Motion Pictures and Live Theatre/Live Performance. Artists in the 2023 class include Ludacris, Mindy Kaling, Ellen Pompeo and John Waters.

The new honorees will officially receive their star at some point during 2023. Dates have not yet been set for the star ceremonies.

