Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani papered one of their bathrooms with tabloids: “It’s pretty funny”

One of the biggest musical cross-genre power couples out there, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, have garnered their fair share of press — both independently and together — since they met on the set of The Voice and started dating in late 2015.

For example, Blake was named People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2017, a title that he took some light-hearted ribbing for from country peers like Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean.

But in a new interview with the Wall Street Journal, Gwen says she and Blake don’t keep a copy of his Sexiest Man Alive issue around the house.

“We don’t. That’s a good idea,” Gwen says, but adds that their Oklahoma home does include another nod to their popularity in the press.

“When we built our house last year in Oklahoma, [in] one of the bathrooms going out to the pool is every single tabloid cover, made into wallpaper,” she describes. “You go in there and you’re like, ‘Oh my God.’ It’s pretty funny.”

The couple like to keep tabs, no pun intended, on the stories circulating about them. Gwen says they also like to see how fans are using her new makeup line, GXVE Beauty.

“Blake and I will lay in bed and watch the tutorials of people that would take a palette and see what they would create with it,” the singer adds.