Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani are tending their garden: “We’re talking about daffodils, tulips, everything”

Nine months in, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are loving married life.

The pop superstar stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week to promote her new GXVE beauty line, and while she was there, she gushed over her home life in Oklahoma and her new hubby.

“The marriage is so fun, and I’m so into it,” she said. “…He’s my best friend. We have so much fun.”

While Gwen was on set, Blake was back home in Oklahoma, tilling soil for the couple’s new garden. “When we do things, we go big, and we’re doing major gardening. We’re talking about daffodils, we’re talking about tulips, everything…We did wildflower seeds. Now we’re doing zinnias,” Gwen describes.

Some couples might hire professionals to prepare the soil for planting, but Blake and Gwen aren’t some couples. “I sent him home to figure out how to till all the land and dig a well. So, it’s gonna be good,” she continues. “He’s working on the well digging today.”

The singer then gets a little deep and reflective, drawing some comparisons between tending to a garden and tending to a growing marital bond.

“I think about all the different seeds that were planted in my life. The seeds of faith. The seeds of, just, these ideas, these wild ideas I had that actually came true. Even the one to fall in love with Blake,” Gwen muses. “…There’s just so much relevance between the two things, if you think about it.”

Gwen’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show aired on Wednesday.

