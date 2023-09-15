Blake, Kane, Kelsea + more to perform on ‘People’s Choice Country Awards’

Trae Patton/NBC

Get ready for a star-studded night of music at the People’s Choice Country Awards.

Blake Shelton, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Dan + Shay, Carly Pearce, Little Big Town, Jelly Roll, HARDY, Toby Keith and Wynonna Judd have been announced as the show’s performers.

In addition to performing, Toby Keith and Wynonna will receive the Country Icon Award and Country Champion Award, respectively.

Little Big Town will also double as hosts of the award show.

“We are honored to host the inaugural ‘People’s Choice Country Awards,’ especially on one of our most beloved stages in the entire world,” shares Little Big Town. “We look forward to welcoming so many of our talented peers to take the Opry stage for this magical night of music.”

People’s Choice Country Awards airs live from Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry September 28 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

For tickets to attend the People’s Choice Country Awards, visit opry.com.

