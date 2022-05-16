‘﻿Billboard’ ﻿Music Awards: Dan + Shay wins Best Country Duo/Group

Rich Polk/NBC

﻿Dan + Shay﻿ won Top Country Duo/Group on Sunday night’s Billboard Music Awards, held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney both made sure to shout out their significant others while accepting the award. This marks the second time they’ve won it, following their first time in 2019.

“My heart is pounding right now,” Shay told the screaming crowd. “This is a crazy moment for us!” The singer was at a loss for words and admitted, “That’s all I got” before throwing it to Mooney, telling him, “Dan, you go ahead and talk now.”

Dan called the award “truly such an honor” when accepting Best Country Duo/Group and also shouted out another major milestone in his life: “My wife and I just celebrated our fifth wedding anniversary.” He said to his wife, Abby Law, “I know you’re watching back home. I love you so much.”

Shouting out his managers, road crew, band and fans, Smyers declared, “We love you. We couldn’t do this without you… You guys make it happen for us.”

Dan + Shay were vying with Florida Georgia Line and Zac Brown Band for Top Country Duo/Group.

