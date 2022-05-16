‘Billboard’﻿ Music Awards: Dan + Shay, Miranda Lambert and Elle King rock the stage

Christopher Polk/NBC

Dan + Shay subbed in for Red Hot Chili Peppers on Sunday night’s Billboard Music Awards, performing their soulful anthem, “You.”

The duo wrote bright red suits as they led the audience in singing along to their love song, with Shay Mooney causing quite the stir when he belted out the high note and held it for several seconds.

The performance followed the two snagging their second Best Country Duo/Group win.

Also rocking the stage were Miranda Lambert and Elle King, who brought the audience to their feet when performing their rowdy hit “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home).” The two donned matching suits as pyrotechnics puffed clouds of fire in the background.

Host Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs had a lot to say about the track, telling the crowd before introducing the duo, “I love the song so much because it describes the last 25 years of my life.” He also called the singers “two history-making women,” explaining “they are the first female duo to have a number-one record on the Billboard country airplay charts in the last 30 years.”

Miranda and Elle were nominated for Top Rock Song, but lost to “Beggin” singers Måneskin.

