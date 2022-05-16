‘Billboard’ Music Awards 2022: Taylor Swift, Eric Church among early country winners

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

Taylor Swift and Eric Church were among the early winners of Sunday night’s Billboard Music Awards, held at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Thanks to her re-recorded Fearless and Red albums, Taylor was nominated for six categories this year: Top Female Country Artist, Top Country Artist, Top Country Album, Top Female Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist and Top Artist. She won four of the six, losing Top Artist to R&B star Drake.

Red (Taylor’s Version) was named this year’s Top Country Album — it should be of note ﻿Fearless (Taylor’s Version) ﻿was also nominated — and she bested her “I Bet You Think About Me” collaborator Chris Stapleton, as well as Morgan Wallen, Walker Hayes and Luke Combs for Top Country Artist. She also beat Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood for Best Female Country Artist, and country star Morgan Wallen for top Billboard 200 Artist.

As for Eric Church, he won Top Country Tour, which pitted him against Luke Bryan‘s Proud to Be Right Here Tour and Stapleton’s All-American Road Show Tour.

