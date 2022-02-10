“Beyond a dream”: Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde celebrate their joint ACM mentions and individual noms

ABC

When the 2022 ACMs nominees list arrived on Thursday morning, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde both got multiple mentions.

They’re going head to head in the Female Artist of the Year category, and both artists agree it’s an honor to be in the mix alongside such talented women. “There’s nothing better than celebrating alongside all the powerhouse female artists in this category,” says Ashley.

For Carly, inclusion in this category is extra special, because she shares quite a bit of history with one of the 2022 ACMs co-hosts: Dolly Parton. “All those years in the shows at Dollywood, you’d imagine…but maybe never truly dream,” says Carly, who cut her teeth as a Dollywood performer. “To be nominated this year with Dolly hosting? It’s beyond a dream.”

Carly and Ashley are more than just competitors: Their duet, “Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” is up for Video of the Year and Music Event of the Year, too.

“What a treat to be nominated with my friend Carly,” adds Ashley. “Thank you to the fans for listening to our stories and for sharing yours in return. These moments wouldn’t exist without you.”

The 2022 ACM Awards will stream live from Las Vegas at 8 p.m. ET on March 7 on Amazon Prime Video. Along with Dolly, Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett are co-hosting the show.

