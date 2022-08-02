“Best Thing”: Jake Owen scores 10th #1 single

Big Loud Records

Jake Owen has the #1 song in country music this week, and he couldn’t be more excited about it.

Jake scored his 10th #1 hit with “Best Thing Since Backroads,” the lead single from his forthcoming album. “Having the #1 song in America is unbelievable,” Jake says in a celebratory video filmed on his Nashville property, thanking the songwriters, his team, his fans and his family.

“I’ve been seeing you sing this song all summer. We’ve been kicking our show off with it. You are the best thing since back roads, you’ve given me this life,” he told the fans.

Having 10 #1 singles also brought to mind the first time he topped the charts with “Barefoot Blue Jean Night” in 2011.

“I have 10 #1 songs; I can’t even wrap my head around that. It took me seven years to get my first #1 song, ‘Barefoot Blue Jean Night,’ and to think all these summers later we’re thankfully still cranking them out,” he said, also lending praise to his peers in the genre. “You guys make country music what it is and I’m proud to be a part of it.”

Among his peers who shared congratulatory messages in the comments are Cole Swindell, Dustin Lynch and Parmalee.

Jake will resume his Up There Down Here Tour later this month.

