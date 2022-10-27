‘Bell Bottom Country’: Lainey Wilson’s new album delivers her unique brand of “country with a flair”

Alyssa Gafkjen/BBR Music Group

Lainey Wilson’s highly-anticipated new album, Bell Bottom Country, arrives on Friday following a breakout couple of years for the rising star.

So, what does “bell bottom country” mean, anyway? It’s “country with a flair,” Lainey jokes to ABC Audio.

In all seriousness, the singer’s rise to fame is far from an overnight success: Lainey’s been grinding in Nashville for over a decade. She says that her stardom is the result of a long process of self-discovery and brand-building.

“I feel like I’ve learned a lot about myself as a singer, songwriter and really, a person,” she details. “…I’m showing you who I am unapologetically.”

Now, Lainey hopes her new album will inspire listeners to be themselves. “Lean into whatever it is that makes you you, and different — whether it’s where you’re from, how you were raised, the way you look, the way you talk — lean into it,” she advises.

“Be you — I mean, everyone else is taken,” Lainey goes on to say. “That’s what this record stands for, and that’s what I’ve learned about myself over the past few years.”

In Lainey’s case, being herself is paying off in spades. She’s the most-nominated artist at the upcoming 2022 CMA Awards, with an impressive six nominations, and she’s also teaming up with Hardy for a performance of their duet, “Wait in the Truck,” at the awards show.

To watch Lainey at the 2022 CMAs, tune into ABC on November 9. The show, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, will air live from Nashville.

