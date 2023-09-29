Being part of the ‘College GameDay’ theme song is a dream come true for Darius Rucker: “I’m so proud of it”

Courtesy of Big Machine Records

If you’ve been watching this year’s College GameDay, you might have realized that the opening theme song, “Comin’ to Your City,” sounds a little different from the past seasons.

That’s because Darius Rucker, Lainey Wilson and The Cadillac Three have joined for a remake of the Big & Rich hit, which has served as the show opener for the past 16 years.

For Darius, this opportunity is one he’s yearned for for quite some time now.

“I’ve always wanted to do it. I’ve watched it through 16 years of Big & Rich, who I love. I’m a big fan [of them] and just always said, ‘Man, I want to do that. I want to do that,'” shares Darius.

In fact, he was absolutely thrilled when The Cadillac Three’s Jaren Johnston invited him to be part of the song.

“When Jaren called me and asked if I was interested, I was freaking out. I was like, ‘This is really happening. It’s finally happening,'” he recalls, before singing Lainey’s praises. “Lainey Wilson’s so hot right now. I think she’s going to win Entertainer of the Year and stuff at the CMAs.”

Of his College GameDay opening theme, Darius adds, “Every Saturday morning [I’m] up there watching it because I’m so proud of it.”

Darius, Lainey and The Cadillac Three’s “Comin’ to You City” is available now on all digital music platforms.

Darius’ new album, Carolyn’s Boy, drops October 6 and can be preordered now.

For all things College GameDay, visit ESPN’s website.

