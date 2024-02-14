Bailey Zimmerman recalls his FaceTime-assisted date

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM

Sometimes, you don’t have to be in the same place to have a date with your sweetheart. Just ask Bailey Zimmerman about his FaceTime date with an ex.

“I had a girlfriend and we were living long distance, so what I did was I [suggested] that over FaceTime we would put a white table in front of the phone, put a ring light up and we would each make our own meal,” Bailey recalls.

Their meal, however, included an unconventional Valentine’s Day drink. Not wine, but milk.

“We both had glasses of chocolate milk because that’s one of my favorite drinks and we had Valentine’s Day over FaceTime,” he shares.

Bailey’s currently in the top 25 of the country charts with “Where It Ends.” It’s the latest single from his debut record, Religiously. The Album.

