“Baby’s coming fast” for dad-to-be Scotty McCreery and he can’t wait

Scotty McCreery and his wife, Gabi, are gearing up to welcome their first baby — a boy — this fall, but it’s hard for Scotty to believe it’s almost time for his son to arrive.

“Baby is coming fast, I tell you,” the singer remarks. “It seems like just yesterday that Gabi showed me the pregnancy test, and she was like, ‘We’re having a kid.’”

The couple is busy setting up and preparing to welcome a child into their home. “We’ve got to build a nursery and get all this stuff ready,” Scotty continues, but says that he couldn’t be more excited for the challenges ahead.

“It’s going to be the biggest blessing,” he says. “I can’t wait to teach this kid things. Get him on the ball field, play him some music, teach him guitar. We’ve already got a little music stand for him to play with. So yeah, we’re pumped.”

But there’s one thing about the impending new arrival that excites Scotty even more than the prospect of becoming a dad. “I’m so excited to be a dad, but probably more so excited to see Gabi be a mom, because she is going to absolutely crush it,” he continues.

“Just how caring and thoughtful she is — she puts everybody’s needs in front of her own,” the singer notes. “She’s just going to be the best mom.”

Scotty and Gabi’s bundle of joy was originally due in early November, but after a growth scan this summer that showed the baby measuring ahead, their due date was moved up to October 31 — aka Halloween.

