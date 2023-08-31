Baby #3’s on the way for Gabby Barrett

Gabby Barrett and her husband Cade Foehner are expecting their third child.

The surprise announcement arrived Wednesday, August 30, via Gabby’s Instagram.

“SWIPE for a surprise,” the “I Hope” hitmaker captioned an Instagram carousel along with the hashtag #livingthedream.

In the first photo, Gabby and Cade are featured sitting on the stage as Cade kisses his wife on her cheek. The second photo then shows a speaker displaying two hearts and the words “Baby #3” on it. The last slide is a greyscale video of Gabby listening to her baby’s heartbeat while lying on a bed.

Gabby and Cade got married in October 2019 and are parents to daughter Baylah May, 2, and son Augustine Boone, who arrived in October 2022.

Gabby’s currently #34 and rising on the country charts with “Glory Days,” which serves as the lead single from her forthcoming sophomore album.

