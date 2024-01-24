Attorney for Chris Young releases statement: “He never should have been arrested” on assault charges

In response to Chris Young‘s recent arrest and charges for alleged disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and assault of an officer, his attorney, Bill Ramsey, has offered a statement.

“What happened to my client Chris Young at a bar in Nashville on Monday night was wrong and he never should have been arrested and charged in the first place,” read the press statement. “In light of the video evidence, Tennessee ABC needs to drop the charges and apologize for the physical, emotional and professional harm done towards my client.”

The video evidence, which People exclusively obtained earlier on Wednesday, January 24, can be found on its website.

Chris was arrested Monday, January 22, at a Nashville bar after he allegedly assaulted a Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission agent. You can check out the full report, including information from court documents, at WKRN News 2’s website.

The country star has since been “released on bonds of $250 for the disorderly conduct charge, $1,000 for the resisting arrest charge and $1,250 for the assault charge,” as shared by People.

Chris’ new album, Young Love & Saturday Nights, arrives March 22.

