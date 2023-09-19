Ashley McBryde’s a big fan of Ronnie Milsap + Karen Carpenter

ABC/Larry McCormack

As Ashley McBryde celebrates her new album, The Devil I Know, she’s revisiting her childhood and sharing some of her music influences.

“When I was growing up, I loved listening to such a wide variety of music,” says Ashley. “One of my favorite vocalists is still Ronnie Milsap. I love Karen Carpenter, classic country and really musical soundtracks.”

Her love for musical soundtracks came from none other than her mom.

“My mom was big in the musicals,” she shares. “And I was lucky enough to be steeped in that from a really young age.”

Ashley’s currently top 20 on the country charts with “Light On In The Kitchen.” The heartwarming track serves as the lead single off The Devil I Know, out now.

