Any Grammy of Mine? Shania Twain’s Sunday plans

Just days after her new album, Queen of Me, comes out on Friday, Shania Twain will be a presenter at this Sunday’s Grammys. 

First lady Jill BidenCardi BJames CordenBilly CrystalViola DavisDwayne Johnson and Olivia Rodrigo are set to take the stage, as well. 

So far, Luke Combs is the only country artist confirmed to perform, though more announcements are expected in the coming days. 

You can tune in to watch the 65th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, live from LA’s Crypto.com Arena Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

