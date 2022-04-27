“An extra little glitter in the air”: Kelsea Ballerini talks bringing “Heartfirst” to the Grand Ole Opry

ABC

Kelsea Ballerini made a stop at her “home away from home” — the Grand Ole Opry — on Tuesday night, and her performance was extra special for one big reason: She debuted her new single, “Heartfirst,” on the hallowed stage.

“I’m always excited to play here, but whenever I get to play a new song for the first time, there’s an extra little glitter in the air,” Kelsea explained backstage before the show.

“I’m playing my new single, ‘Heartfirst,’ not only for the first time with my band, ever — truly, ever — but for people for the first time,” she goes on to say.

Kelsea was planning to debut “Heartfirst” at the 2022 CMT Awards — a show she was also set to co-host — but at the last minute, a positive COVID-19 test kept her at home. With the magic of virtual technology, Kelsea was still able to co-host over video chat, and she performed “Heartfirst” the same way. Still, it’s not the same as standing onstage in front of a crowd.

“I’m really excited,” the singer added. “Come along.”

“Heartfirst” came out in early April and is expected to be the first single off a new project.

Kelsea’s been a member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2019. She was inducted by Carrie Underwood.

