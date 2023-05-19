American Idol’s Colin Stough drops “I Still Talk To Jesus”

Carolyn Gallagher/Courtesy of BMG and 19 Recordings

American Idol season 21 finalist Colin Stough has released a new original song, “I Still Talk To Jesus.”

The delicate track, which highlights heartbreak and loneliness, was written by Francisco Martin VI and Hank Compton.

Of his new tune, Colin says, “The main point of the song is to not give up. Especially in this generation, and in this world, it is really hard to keep going. It’s hard to find people that you can talk to. This song is a reminder that you will always have that one source that is always with you.”

Additionally, fellow Idol top 3 finalists Iam Tongi and Megan Danielle have released their original tracks.

Catch Colin, Iam and Megan, as well as Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson and Jelly Roll, on the 2023 American Idol finale on Sunday, May 21, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.