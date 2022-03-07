All together now: Carrie Underwood is excited to celebrate “a great year in country music” at the ACM Awards

ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM

Reunited, and it feels so good!

Ahead of the 2022 ACM Awards, Carrie Underwood says she’s most excited about reconnecting with her peers, as country music takes over Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

“I think what excites me most about being at the ACMs this year is that we’re all together. We’re in Vegas, we’re in this gorgeous, beautiful, giant space and I feel like everybody’s just rising to the occasion of filling this space and I’m just really excited to be a part of it,” the superstar shares with ET Canada. “I’m glad we’re all together and going to have some fun.”

Carrie’s nominated for the show’s top award, Entertainer of the Year, along with Single of the Year, Music Event of the Year and Video of the Year for her duet with Jason Aldean on “If I Didn’t Love You.”

“I just expect for everyone to bring their A-games to this stadium and big performances, and obviously celebrating a great year in country music,” Carrie adds.

The “Before He Cheats” hitmaker will perform when the 57th annual ACM Awards air live on Amazon Prime Video tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

