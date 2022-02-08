“All song’d out”: Kelsea Ballerini previews new songs

ABC

Kelsea Ballerini is teasing all the new music.

On Monday, the singer shared photos and videos from a songwriting retreat. In one clip, Kelsea is seen dancing with a glass of red wine in her hand to a catchy new song she recorded, singing, “tell me who’s your everything.”

She also shares a snippet of another new track, possibly titled “A Tennessee Thing,” with a pop-country melody that details her upbringing in a humble hometown as “loud as a honky tonk,” with visuals of hummingbirds and honey bees.

“I leave/I stay/I cuss/I pray/I sing/It must be a Tennessee thing,” she sings in the chorus. “All song’d out,” Kelsea captions the thread, alongside a cowboy hat-wearing emoji.

During a recent appearance on the Grand Ole Opry, the CMA Award winner shared that she’s working on her next album and debuted another new song, titled “What I Have.”

