Alan Jackson announces he’s a grandpa as he celebrates his 43rd wedding anniversary: “So happy”

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

It’s been a big week for Alan Jackson and his wife, Denise: Not only did they celebrate their 43rd wedding anniversary on Thursday, they also welcomed their first grandchild into the world.

Alan shared the news with fans via a celebratory social media post. He included a snapshot of himself and Denise posing with their new grandson, Jackson Alvie Bradshaw.

“So happy that this little guy has made us grandparents!” the country legend wrote, also sharing that little Jackson was born on December 13.

Alan and Denise are parents to three daughters, and the newest addition to the family was born to his middle child, Ali, and her husband, Sam.

Ali and Sam were married in 2020 on the Jackson family estate. The wedding was a family affair in every way: The couple’s first dance was to Alan’s “It Must Be Love,” and the father-daughter dance was “You’ll Always Be My Baby,” a song that the singer wrote specifically for his daughters’ weddings.

According to this Inside Weddings feature of the ceremony, Alan even performed a set for the bride and groom.

In music news, Alan was the recipient of a special CMA Lifetime Achievement award last month.