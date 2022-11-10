After considering sitting out the CMAs, Maren Morris decided to attend — but skipped the red carpet

Maren Morris wound up attending the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday night, after telling the Los Angeles Times back in September that she was considering not going.

“I’m very honored that my record is nominated. But I don’t know if I feel [at] home there right now,” Maren said at the time.

The singer recently became embroiled in a social media feud with Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany, due to transphobic comments Brittany posted on Instagram and things got pretty heated: Most recently, Jason mentioned Maren’s name during a Nashville show and the crowd erupted in boos.

But Maren was always leaving the possibility of going to the CMAs — “So many people I love will be in that room,” she pointed out — and it seems like she eventually split the difference, attending the awards show but sitting out the red carpet (which Jason and Brittany walked).

Instead of hitting the carpet, Maren and her husband, Ryan Hurd, held a “red carpet” of their own at home to showcase their all-black awards night looks on social media.

