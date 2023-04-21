ACM Awards Week will include a free two-day music festival

Courtesy of The Academy of Country Music

The Academy of Country Music has announced the event lineup for its ACM Awards Week, which spans three days: Tuesday, May 9, to Thursday, May 11.

The week will kick off with ACM Country Kickoff at The Star, a free two-day music and entertainment festival that is open to the public. Happening on May 9 and May 10, the extravaganza will feature performances from some of country music’s promising newcomers and ACM nominees, a Coors Light-presented beer garden, food trucks and an ACM Awards merchandise booth.

Other notable activities include the private industry-only ACM Songs & Stories Powered by The Bluebird Cafe + NSAI, Topgolf Tee-Off & Rock On presented by VGT by Aristocrat Gaming and the now-sold-out ACM Lifting Lives LIVE: Morgan Wallen & Friends.

ACM Awards Week will conclude on Thursday, May 11, with its highly anticipated 58th Academy of Country Music Awards airing live from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

For more information and to view the full event lineup, visit ACMCountryKickoff.com.

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, streams live on Amazon Prime Video May 11 at 8 p.m. ET

