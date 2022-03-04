A “Strange” tease and more postcards: Miranda Lambert has new music brewing

ABC

Miranda Lambert’s always had a penchant for keeping it old school, expressing her preference for a slower way of life in songs like “Automatic.” And what’s more old school than a hand-written letter?

That’s why fans weren’t too surprised when the country star posted a shot to social media of herself holding up a postcard, asking fans to send in their mailing addresses so she could send them “a road map to somewhere new.”

Miranda’s teased albums that way before. Back in 2018, her group Pistol Annies previewed their Interstate Gospel album by mailing postcards containing clues to the song titles, the album release date and more.

Now, it seems Miranda’s likely got something similar planned. She’s said she’s at work on new music, with the first single — “If I Was a Cowboy” — already climbing the charts.

Miranda shared another clue on YouTube this week. She posted a one-minute teaser clip of an unreleased track called “Strange,” another song that calls for simpler times.

“Country don’t twang / Rock ‘n’ roll ain’t loud / Every elevator only ever goes down / Everybody’s looking for a little cheap fame / Yeah, and times like these make me feel strange,” she sings.

Just days after her call for fan’s addresses, the postcards are already rolling in. One fan posted theirs on Twitter — and sure enough, it’s got the word “Strange” written across the bottom.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.