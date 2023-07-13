25th anniversary edition of Shania Twain’s ‘Come On Over’ features Elton John, Backstreet Boys and Chris Martin

Mercury/UMe

On August 25 — three days before her birthday — Shania Twain is giving her fans a present: a new, expanded Diamond Edition of her 1997 album, Come On Over, which has sold 40 million copies worldwide.

The new release will be available in multiple configurations, including digital, vinyl and CD, many of which will include a bonus disc of remixes and live duets. Among those duets: “You’re Still the One” live from Las Vegas with Coldplay‘s Chris Martin, the same song live from Miami with Elton John and “From This Moment On,” also live from Miami with the Backstreet Boys.

The Diamond Edition also includes both versions of the original album: the U.S. version, which was more country-oriented, and the international version, which was remixed with a more pop sound, including drum loops and synthesizers.

“This was an album that was really meant to bridge genres, and I wanted to make sure that the fans were getting what they expected from me as a multi-genre artist,” Shania says in a statement, adding, “I’m so happy to see all the versions packaged together for this reissue.”

In addition to “You’re Still the One” and “From This Moment On,” Come On Over also features the hits “Man! I Feel Like a Woman,” “That Don’t Impress Me Much” and the title track. In a statement, Shania says, “With Come On Over, it was important for me to give what I thought was the best record of my life, and that is why there’s so many songs on it.”

“I thought, ‘Let’s just load this up in case there’s not another chance. Let’s not hold anything back.'”

All versions of Come On Over are available for preorder now.

